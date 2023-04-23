D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,621 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

