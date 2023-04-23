D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,401,000 after buying an additional 725,704 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.