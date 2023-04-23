D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,123 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

AIG stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

