D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,988 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 99.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 2.1 %

Nutrien stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.