D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 343 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries Price Performance

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMI opened at $304.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average is $317.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.