D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) vs. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -5.90% -1.96% -0.79% D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A -21.12%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Workday has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Workday and D-Wave Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 8 21 0 2.67 D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $210.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. D-Wave Quantum has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 792.70%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Workday.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workday and D-Wave Quantum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $6.22 billion 7.96 -$366.75 million ($1.44) -132.63 D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 8.71 -$51.53 million N/A N/A

D-Wave Quantum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

