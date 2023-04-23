DeepOnion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,391.80 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $621,190.69 and approximately $4,391.80 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00143289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037689 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039873 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,913,822 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.