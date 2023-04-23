DEI Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $741.66 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00313036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 172.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.