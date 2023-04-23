Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

