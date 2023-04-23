Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 309,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

