DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $17,004.54 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

