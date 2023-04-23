Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $25.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.85.
Livent Price Performance
Shares of Livent stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
