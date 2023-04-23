Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $25.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

