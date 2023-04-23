DeversiFi Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002844 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $78.38 million and approximately $7,979.88 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

