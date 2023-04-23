Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

DVN stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

