Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $87.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

