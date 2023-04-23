DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FMHI opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

