DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS NOBL opened at $92.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

