DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJUN. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

