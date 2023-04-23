DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.