DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,090 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 53.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

DBJA stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

