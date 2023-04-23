DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,860 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the period.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

