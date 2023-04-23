DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 3,439 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 0.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS NJAN opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

