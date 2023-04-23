DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 6,266 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,997,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,443.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,854,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,888 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

