DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 865 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $616.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

