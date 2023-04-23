Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $413.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

