Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.97) to GBX 152 ($1.88) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

