DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSIGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

DZSI stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in DZS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 435.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 167,581 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

