EAC (EAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.15

EAC (EAC) traded down 63.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, EAC has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $3.32 million and $2.15 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00314684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01106454 USD and is down -63.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

