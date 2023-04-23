EAC Price Tops $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 172.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $162.47 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 82.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00312797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01106454 USD and is down -63.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

