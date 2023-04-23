Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 377,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

NYSE EW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

