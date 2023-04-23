EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $88.99 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $89.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Further Reading

