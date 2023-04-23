EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

