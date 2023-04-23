EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $90.53.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

