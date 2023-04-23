EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 2,283 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

AMD opened at $88.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

