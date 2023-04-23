EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 175.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SF stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Recommended Stories

