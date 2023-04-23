EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,814 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.07% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 70.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 48,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

