EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 325 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,160.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

