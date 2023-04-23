EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $377.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,829. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

