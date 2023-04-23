Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELROF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised Elior Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Elior Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of ELROF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.