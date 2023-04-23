ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.00 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $3,042.61 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00028701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,602.31 or 1.00033141 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1663683 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,158.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

