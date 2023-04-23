Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,431 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 3.4 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

