Ellevest Inc. Acquires 44,635 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,635 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,073 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,095,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after buying an additional 4,570,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,343,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 1,996,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

