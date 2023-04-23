Ellevest Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

