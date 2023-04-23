Ellevest Inc. Buys 30 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $386.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.08. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

