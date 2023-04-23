Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $124.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.