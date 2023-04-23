Ellevest Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 149,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 338,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

