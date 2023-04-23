Ellevest Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $106.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

