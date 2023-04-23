Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $192.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

