Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

