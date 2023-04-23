Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,492 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,640,455 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

